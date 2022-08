government of criminals in Bihar - Union Minister Ashwini Choubey

Union Minister Ashwini Choubey has made a big attack on the politics of Bihar. He said that there is a government of criminals in Bihar. He has demanded Nitish Kumar to leave the CM post.

| Updated: Aug 18, 2022, 04:38 PM IST

