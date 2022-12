videoDetails

Government of India's new calendar, launched by Union Minister 'Anurag Thakur'

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 28, 2022, 06:25 PM IST

Government of India has launched its new calendar. Union Minister 'Anurag Thakur' has held a press conference. He said that this calendar will not only tell the dates and holidays. Rather, it will also reflect our achievements and also tell the India of the future.