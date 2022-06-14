government will give 10 lakh jobs in 18 months - Anurag Thakur
While holding a press conference on the decision of the Modi cabinet, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said that the government will give 10 lakh jobs in 18 months. He said that instructions have been given to all the departments in this regard.
