government will give 10 lakh jobs in 18 months - Anurag Thakur

While holding a press conference on the decision of the Modi cabinet, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said that the government will give 10 lakh jobs in 18 months. He said that instructions have been given to all the departments in this regard.

| Updated: Jun 14, 2022, 07:33 PM IST

