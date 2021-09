Ground Report: Beautification work of Chandni Chowk completed, watch the new look here

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal inaugurated the redeveloped Chandni Chowk market area. During the inauguration, Kejriwal expressed, "We have beautified almost 1.4 km stretch of the Chandni Chowk market and made it extremely beautiful. Traffic on the stretch was improved, dangling wires were made underground, CCTVs were installed under the redevelopment project," Delhi CM added.