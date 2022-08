Ground Report: CBI Raids Tejashwi Yadav's Mall In Gurugram

CBI raids Tejashwi Yadav's mall in Gurugram near Delhi. Questions are also being raised on the timing of this raid amid the floor test in the Bihar Legislative Assembly.

| Updated: Aug 24, 2022, 04:37 PM IST

