Gujarat Bridge Collapse : Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot reached Morbi to meet the injured

| Updated: Oct 31, 2022, 02:36 PM IST

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has reached the hospital to meet the injured in the Morbi accident. Demanding better treatment of all the injured, Ashok Gehlot has demanded a fair investigation into the incident.