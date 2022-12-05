NewsVideos

Gujarat Election 2022: Big news related to Gujarat elections. PM Modi

|Updated: Dec 05, 2022, 12:16 PM IST
In this section, you will find the top stories of the day. Segment Zee Top 50 is a part of important news bulletins in which we cover all the important news.

All Videos

Gujarat Election 2022: Home Minister Amit Shah casts vote in Naranpura with family
9:7
Gujarat Election 2022: Home Minister Amit Shah casts vote in Naranpura with family
Gujarat Election 2022: PM Modi casts vote in Ahmedabad, listen to what PM said after voting
12:34
Gujarat Election 2022: PM Modi casts vote in Ahmedabad, listen to what PM said after voting
Gujarat Election 2022: PM casts vote at Ranip polling booth, crowd gathered to welcome him
9:4
Gujarat Election 2022: PM casts vote at Ranip polling booth, crowd gathered to welcome him
Gujarat Election 2022 | PM Modi came out after casting his vote, huge crowd of people on the streets
9:19
Gujarat Election 2022 | PM Modi came out after casting his vote, huge crowd of people on the streets
Gujarat Election 2022: Voting on 93 seats of final phase in Gujarat, crowd at polling stations
5:6
Gujarat Election 2022: Voting on 93 seats of final phase in Gujarat, crowd at polling stations

Trending Videos

9:7
Gujarat Election 2022: Home Minister Amit Shah casts vote in Naranpura with family
12:34
Gujarat Election 2022: PM Modi casts vote in Ahmedabad, listen to what PM said after voting
9:4
Gujarat Election 2022: PM casts vote at Ranip polling booth, crowd gathered to welcome him
9:19
Gujarat Election 2022 | PM Modi came out after casting his vote, huge crowd of people on the streets
5:6
Gujarat Election 2022: Voting on 93 seats of final phase in Gujarat, crowd at polling stations
gujarat election 2022,Gujarat Assembly Election 2022,Gujarat Election,gujarat elections 2022,gujarat 2022 election,opinion poll gujarat election 2022,gujarat election 2022 live,gujarat election 2022 date,Gujarat Assembly election,Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022,gujarat election news,gujarat election 2022 opinion poll,Gujarat,Gujarat elections,gujarat 2022,Gujarat Assembly elections,gujarat election date,gujarat chunav 2022,gujarat election survey,