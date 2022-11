Gujarat Election 2022: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge Takes a Jibe At PM Modi, Compares him with Ravan

| Updated: Nov 29, 2022, 09:22 AM IST

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, while addressing a rally in Gujarat, took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for seeking votes on his face. Kharge compared PM Modi to Ravana. Know what said something.