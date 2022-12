Gujarat Election 2022: Voting on 93 seats in the last phase today, 833 candidates are in the fray

| Updated: Dec 05, 2022, 11:10 AM IST

Voting is going on today for the second and last phase of the Gujarat assembly elections. Voting is in this phase for the remaining 93 seats of the 182-seat assembly, in which a total of 833 candidates are in the ground.