Gujarat Election Result: BJP broke the record of 1985 in the trends of Gujarat, increased from 149 to 156 seats

| Updated: Dec 08, 2022, 03:57 PM IST

The trends of Gujarat elections are here. BJP has broken 1985 record in Gujarat election trends. Gujarat had won 149 seats in 1985 and according to 2022 trends, 156 seats could be in the name of BJP.