NewsVideos

Gujarat elections 2022 : BJP releases list of 160 candidates

|Updated: Nov 10, 2022, 05:26 PM IST
BJP has released its first list for Gujarat elections. BJP has announced the names of its 160 candidates. The BJP has also expressed confidence of winning the state again.

All Videos

Danushka Gunathilaka forcefully choked the rape victim, court documents allege
Danushka Gunathilaka forcefully choked the rape victim, court documents allege
UP News: Hit and run case in Noida society | Watch
5:59
UP News: Hit and run case in Noida society | Watch
Gujarat Election 2022: Big statement of Congress leader Anand Sharma
3:1
Gujarat Election 2022: Big statement of Congress leader Anand Sharma
Rajasthan News: Businessman brutally murdered in Jaipur
6:13
Rajasthan News: Businessman brutally murdered in Jaipur
T20 World Cup 2022: Indian team scored 168 runs against England
18:19
T20 World Cup 2022: Indian team scored 168 runs against England

Trending Videos

Danushka Gunathilaka forcefully choked the rape victim, court documents allege
5:59
UP News: Hit and run case in Noida society | Watch
3:1
Gujarat Election 2022: Big statement of Congress leader Anand Sharma
6:13
Rajasthan News: Businessman brutally murdered in Jaipur
18:19
T20 World Cup 2022: Indian team scored 168 runs against England
gujarat election 2022,Gujarat Election,gujarat election news,Gujarat Assembly election,Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022,Gujarat Assembly Election 2022,gujarat election date,gujarat election 2022 date,Gujarat,Gujarat elections,gujarat elections 2022,Gujarat Assembly elections,gujarat election result,bjp gujarat election 2022,gujarat election result 2022,bjp nomination list,bjp meeting in gujarat,Gujarat BJP nomination list,Hindi News,