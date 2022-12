videoDetails

Gujarat Navsari Road Accident Breaking: Driver Get Sudden Heart Attack in bus, 10 People Died

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 31, 2022, 10:02 AM IST

In Gujarat, a bus driver had a major accident due to a sudden heart attack. The bus went out of control and hit the SUV, in this incident the news of the death of 10 people has come to the fore.