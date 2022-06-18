Gujarat: PM Modi inaugurates Kalika Mata temple on Pavagadh hill

After meeting the mother, PM Modi inaugurated the Kalika Mata temple built on top of the Pavagadh temple. During this, he said, 'Mother, bless me that I continue to serve the people of the country by becoming a servant of the people of the country with more energy, with more sacrifice and dedication.

| Updated: Jun 18, 2022, 12:02 PM IST

