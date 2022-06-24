Gujarat Riots 2002: SC rejects Zakia Jafri's plea, upholds SIT clean chit to Narendra Modi

The Supreme Court has upheld the clean chit of the SIT given to the then Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi in the 2002 Gujarat riots. The court has dismissed the petition of Zakia Jafri challenging the clean chit given by the SIT.

| Updated: Jun 24, 2022, 05:32 PM IST

