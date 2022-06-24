NewsVideos

Gujarat Riots 2002: SC rejects Zakia Jafri's plea, upholds SIT clean chit to Narendra Modi

The Supreme Court has upheld the clean chit of the SIT given to the then Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi in the 2002 Gujarat riots. The court has dismissed the petition of Zakia Jafri challenging the clean chit given by the SIT.

|Updated: Jun 24, 2022, 05:32 PM IST
The Supreme Court has upheld the clean chit of the SIT given to the then Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi in the 2002 Gujarat riots. The court has dismissed the petition of Zakia Jafri challenging the clean chit given by the SIT.

All Videos

Maharashtra Political Crisis: Sanjay Raut's open challenge to the rebel MLAs
7:10
Maharashtra Political Crisis: Sanjay Raut's open challenge to the rebel MLAs
Maharashtra Political Crisis: 'My determination is still strong,' says Uddhav Thackeray
9:23
Maharashtra Political Crisis: 'My determination is still strong,' says Uddhav Thackeray
Maharashtra Superfast: MLAs said, 'We have come to Guwahati from our own will'
10:50
Maharashtra Superfast: MLAs said, 'We have come to Guwahati from our own will'
Maharashtra Political Crisis: Shiv Sena MLA Dilip Lande reaches Guwahati
6:42
Maharashtra Political Crisis: Shiv Sena MLA Dilip Lande reaches Guwahati
Watch Eknath Shinde in a special conversation on Zee News
2:46
Watch Eknath Shinde in a special conversation on Zee News

Trending Videos

7:10
Maharashtra Political Crisis: Sanjay Raut's open challenge to the rebel MLAs
9:23
Maharashtra Political Crisis: 'My determination is still strong,' says Uddhav Thackeray
10:50
Maharashtra Superfast: MLAs said, 'We have come to Guwahati from our own will'
6:42
Maharashtra Political Crisis: Shiv Sena MLA Dilip Lande reaches Guwahati
2:46
Watch Eknath Shinde in a special conversation on Zee News
Supreme Court,Gujarat riots,2002 Gujarat riots,Gujarat,Gujarat riots 2002,Riots,Gujarat riots case,Gujarat High Court,2002 Gujarat riots case,supreme,supreme court verdict on pm modi,Gujrat riots,Court,pm modi gujarat riots,gujarat high court rejects zakia jafri’s plea,sc on 2002 gujarat riots,gujarat riots convicts,Supreme Court Ruling,gujarat riots victim,Supreme Court of India,pm modi in gujarat riots,Ravi Shankar,Press Conference,gujarat riots video,