Gurez Valley of Kashmir became the best tourist spot

Gurez Valley of Kashmir has become a great tourist spot today. The Indian Army has played an important role in transforming the Gurez Valley. This valley was once known as the traditional infiltration of terrorists but now the situation has changed.

| Updated: Sep 08, 2022, 03:19 PM IST

