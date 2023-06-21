NewsVideos
Gurugram Rain Fall News: Due to heavy rain in Gurugram, only water on the roads. water logging

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 21, 2023, 09:14 PM IST
Gurugram waterlogged after heavy rainfall, triggers traffic choas. Continuous rain has brought life to a halt in Gurugram. A heavy downpour caused severe flooding in the area. Waterlogging has affected over 40 locations in the city.

Santosh Manjhi Joins NDA: Santosh Manjhi joins NDA. Amit Shah | BJP | breaking news
Santosh Manjhi Joins NDA: Santosh Manjhi joins NDA. Amit Shah | BJP | breaking news
Hollywood Actor Richard Gere On Joining PM Narendra Modi For International Yoga Day
Hollywood Actor Richard Gere On Joining PM Narendra Modi For International Yoga Day
International Yoga Day: Ruchira Kamboj addresses at the Global Celebration of Yoga at UN HQ
International Yoga Day: Ruchira Kamboj addresses at the Global Celebration of Yoga at UN HQ
Watch: NYC Mayor Eric L Adams on 9th International Yoga Day celebration at UN Headquarters
Watch: NYC Mayor Eric L Adams on 9th International Yoga Day celebration at UN Headquarters
Watch: António Guterres, Secretary-General, UN, says this on 9th International Yoga Day Celebration At United Nations Headquarters
Watch: António Guterres, Secretary-General, UN, says this on 9th International Yoga Day Celebration At United Nations Headquarters

