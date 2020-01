Hallmark mandatory for buying and selling gold from January 15, 2020

Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Ram Vilas Paswan cleared out that from January 15, 2020, Hallmark will be mandatory for buying and selling gold. Hallmarked gold jewellery will now be available in three grades i.e., 14 carats, 18 carats & 22 carats instead of the earlier ten grades.