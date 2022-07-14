Hamid Ansari News : Jairam Ramesh Targets BJP in Hamid Ansari case
Congress General Secretary and in-charge of the Department of Communications, Jairam Ramesh, in a statement has alleged that the attempts by the Prime Minister and his party colleagues to lower the level of public discourse and spread lies are shameful.
