Hanuman Chalisa Row: BJP Leader Amit Malviya's big statement on Hanuman Chalisa controversy

BJP leader Amit Malviya has given a big statement on the recitation of holy scriptures in public. He said that Namaz is offered on the road and Azaan is read five times and no one has ever told Muslims to offer Namaz at home. On this, he questioned that why Hanuman Chalisa can't be read in public places. He also added that minorities are constantly being given such relaxation.