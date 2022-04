Hanuman Chalisa Row: Navneet, Ravi Rana accused of inciting religious sentiments

Hanuman Chalisa Row Live Updates: Navneet Rana and her husband Ravi Rana have been imprisoned for 14 days after a massive uproar over Hanuman Chalisa in Maharashtra. The next hearing will be on April 29. Navneet Rana was arrested by khar Police on Saturday.