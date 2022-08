Har Ghar Tiranga : ITBP personnel hoisted the tricolor at 18 thousand feet

The tricolor campaign has started across the country from today. A target has been set to hoist the tricolor in 20 crore homes. ITBP personnel have also hoisted the tricolor at 18 thousand feet.

| Updated: Aug 13, 2022, 05:44 PM IST

