Har Ghar Tiranga: jammu and Kashmir Warms Up With Great Enthusiasm

The echo of 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign is being heard in Jammu and Kashmir. The tricolor is hoisted on the houses with pride. People are excited about this campaign and are immersed in the color of patriotism.

| Updated: Aug 13, 2022, 01:18 PM IST

