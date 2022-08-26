Haryana CM Manohar Lal's statement on Sonali Phogat's death

Sonali Phogat's post-mortem report did not reveal a heart attack, after which the police has started investigating the matter from the angle of murder. Meanwhile, the statement of Haryana's Manohar Lal has come out on Sonali Phogat's death, he said that if the family demands, there will be a CBI inquiry.

| Updated: Aug 26, 2022, 09:16 PM IST

