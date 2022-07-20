NewsVideos

Haryana DSP Murder: When will action be taken against the mining mafia

When a DSP probing illegal stone mining in Nuh district signaled a truck to stop on Tuesday, the truck driver crushed him and proceeded. The driver and security personnel of the DSP saved his life by jumping on the side of the road, but Surendra Singh was hit by the truck, due to which he died. Due to which the market was closed today.

Jul 20, 2022
