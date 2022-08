Hawala operator arrested for funding terror

Hawala operator who helped terrorists from Delhi has been arrested. The name of the hawala operator is Mohammad Yasin and he is accused of funding Lashkar and Al-Badr.

| Updated: Aug 19, 2022, 06:35 PM IST

Hawala operator who helped terrorists from Delhi has been arrested. The name of the hawala operator is Mohammad Yasin and he is accused of funding Lashkar and Al-Badr.