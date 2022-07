Headline: 66 Thane corporators join Shinde camp

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's troubles are icreasing only. 66 out of 67 corporators of Thane have joined the Shinde camp.

| Updated: Jul 07, 2022, 04:04 PM IST

