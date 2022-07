Headline: More than 20 feet high Ashoka Pillar at New Parliament House

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the National Emblem cast on the roof of the new Parliament building, he also interacted with the workers engaged in the construction of the new Parliament house.

| Updated: Jul 11, 2022, 02:06 PM IST

