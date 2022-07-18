Headline: PM casts vote in presidential election

The monsoon session of Parliament is starting from today. Congress has given notice in the Rajya Sabha regarding the Agneepath scheme, as well as demanded the withdrawal of the Agneepath scheme. Voting for Presidential Election 2022 will start from 10 am today (Monday) till 5 pm.

| Updated: Jul 18, 2022, 01:01 PM IST

