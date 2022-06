Headlines: Uddhav Thackeray takes away portfolio of 9 rebel ministers

In the midst of the ongoing political struggle in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has taken a big action against 9 ministers of Shinde faction, withdrew the ministerial positions from them.

| Updated: Jun 27, 2022, 04:54 PM IST

