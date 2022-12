videoDetails

Health Minister appeals to parliamentarians to be careful of Corona in the new year

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 22, 2022, 05:52 PM IST

Corona is once again spreading its foot in the world. Due to which the Government of India has become alert. PM Modi, all the MPs along with the Speaker had come to the Parliament wearing masks today. The Union Health Minister appealed to the Parliament to be cautious on the new year.