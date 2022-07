Heavy devastation due to cloudburst in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda

Cloudburst in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda has caused huge destruction. People are facing a lot of problems because of the waterlogging on the roads.

| Updated: Jul 09, 2022, 01:04 PM IST

Cloudburst in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda has caused huge destruction. People are facing a lot of problems because of the waterlogging on the roads.