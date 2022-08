Heavy rain alert in Maharashtra's Vidarbha

A video of Maharashtra's Nashik is going viral where suddenly water came on the road due to flood in the river. Let us tell you, in Vidarbha, Maharashtra, heavy rain has been warned for the next 5 days.

| Updated: Aug 09, 2022, 10:54 AM IST

A video of Maharashtra's Nashik is going viral where suddenly water came on the road due to flood in the river. Let us tell you, in Vidarbha, Maharashtra, heavy rain has been warned for the next 5 days.