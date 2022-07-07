Heavy rain in many cities of Maharashtra, alert issued

It is raining heavily in many cities of Maharashtra. It is raining heavily in the capital Mumbai since morning. Flood-like situation has arisen in many areas. According to the information of the Meteorological Department, due to the flood situation in many districts in Maharashtra, an alert has been issued in many districts.

| Updated: Jul 07, 2022, 12:42 PM IST

