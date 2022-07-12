NewsVideos

Heavy Rainfall in many areas of Delhi, problems increased due to waterlogging

25 states of the country are under the shadow of monsoon. It rained in many areas in Delhi since morning. It rained heavily in Noida, Ghaziabad as well. After Assam, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Maharashtra, the Meteorological Department has now issued a high alert regarding heavy rains in Madhya Pradesh. Floods and heavy rains lashed many parts of the country.

|Updated: Jul 12, 2022, 01:15 PM IST
