Heavy Rainfall: Rain worsens the situation in Rajasthan

Heavy rainfall is causing havoc in the country. due to heavy rain in Rajasthan, the situation has worsened, many areas in Jodhpur have been submerged in water. The situation has become so bad that the help of the army has to be taken.

| Updated: Jul 29, 2022, 01:29 PM IST

