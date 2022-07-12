NewsVideos

Heavy rainfall wreaks havoc across India

Heavy rainfall has caused havoc in many districts of Maharashtra. There is a flood like situation due to heavy rains. So far, 83 people have died due to floods and rains. Due to heavy rains, the situation is getting worse in Nashik.

|Updated: Jul 12, 2022, 09:38 PM IST
