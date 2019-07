Heavy rains lash Mumbai; Next high tide is expected at 11:31 pm

Heavy rains continue to lash Mumbai taking a toll on the road and rail traffic. Several areas in the city and adjoining suburbs are waterlogged including locations in Thane, Mumbra, Diva, and Kalwa. The next high tide in Mumbai with a height of 3.87m (12.70ft) is expected at 11:31 pm. Watch this video to know more.