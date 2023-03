videoDetails

High Court holds hearing on Amritpal Singh Case

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 21, 2023, 03:28 PM IST

The search for Khalistan supporter Amritpal Singh continues in Punjab. Meanwhile, mobile internet service is still closed completely in 4 districts and partially in 2 districts. The court reprimanded the Punjab Police while conducting trial on Amritpal Singh.