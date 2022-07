Mumbai sea to witness high tides

With heavy rains in Mumbai, there is a possibility of high tide in the sea. Meanwhile, due to the blockage of drainage line, there is a situation of water logging in many areas of the city.

| Updated: Jul 12, 2022, 01:28 PM IST

With heavy rains in Mumbai, there is a possibility of high tide in the sea. Meanwhile, due to the blockage of drainage line, there is a situation of water logging in many areas of the city.