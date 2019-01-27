हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Highest honour is being a citizen of India: Pranab Mukherjee on Bharat Ratna

Former President Pranab Mukherjee Saturday expressed his "deep sense of humility and gratitude" to the people of India for being awarded Bharat Ratna, saying that he had received much more from the people than what he had given in return. He said the highest honour for any individual in the country was to be the citizen of India and he was proud of it.

Jan 27, 2019, 10:20 AM IST
