Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Lok Sabha Election 2024: PM Modi addresses election rally in UP's Saharanpur

|Updated: Apr 06, 2024, 01:54 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Lok Sabha Election 2024: PM Modi is on UP tour today regarding Lok Sabha elections. In UP he addressed people in Saharanpur. From here PM Modi is trying to woo Jat votes. During this period CM Yogi was also present.

All Videos

NIA Team Attacked In Bengal: 'Why did NIA raid at midnight...'asks Mamata Banerjee
Play Icon04:54
NIA Team Attacked In Bengal: 'Why did NIA raid at midnight...'asks Mamata Banerjee
BJP Foundation Day 2024: JP Nadda celebrates foundation day of party
Play Icon05:35
BJP Foundation Day 2024: JP Nadda celebrates foundation day of party
Noida Police files charge sheet against 8 people including Elvish Yadav
Play Icon04:14
Noida Police files charge sheet against 8 people including Elvish Yadav
Arvind Kejriwal Tihar Jail Update: Politics Sparks Over Kejriwal Arrest
Play Icon03:44
Arvind Kejriwal Tihar Jail Update: Politics Sparks Over Kejriwal Arrest
CBI raid in Delhi child trafficking case
Play Icon05:51
CBI raid in Delhi child trafficking case

Trending Videos

NIA Team Attacked In Bengal: 'Why did NIA raid at midnight...'asks Mamata Banerjee
play icon4:54
NIA Team Attacked In Bengal: 'Why did NIA raid at midnight...'asks Mamata Banerjee
BJP Foundation Day 2024: JP Nadda celebrates foundation day of party
play icon5:35
BJP Foundation Day 2024: JP Nadda celebrates foundation day of party
Noida Police files charge sheet against 8 people including Elvish Yadav
play icon4:14
Noida Police files charge sheet against 8 people including Elvish Yadav
Arvind Kejriwal Tihar Jail Update: Politics Sparks Over Kejriwal Arrest
play icon3:44
Arvind Kejriwal Tihar Jail Update: Politics Sparks Over Kejriwal Arrest
CBI raid in Delhi child trafficking case
play icon5:51
CBI raid in Delhi child trafficking case