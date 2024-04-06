Advertisement
BJP Foundation Day 2024: JP Nadda celebrates foundation day of party

Apr 06, 2024
BJP Foundation Day 2024: Before the Lok Sabha elections, today the Bharatiya Janata Party is celebrating its 45th Foundation Day. JP Nadda has reached the party headquarters. BJP was established 40 years ago.

