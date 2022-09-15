NewsVideos

Hijab row: After Karnataka High Court's decision on Hijab, 17 thousand girl students dropped out of school - Petitioner

After the Karnataka High Court ruling on the hijab, 17,000 girl students dropped out of school. On this, the Supreme Court has asked whether girls are being forced to wear hijab. Huzaifa Ahmadi, representing the petitioners, said the hijab ban would force the girls to return to the madrassa.

|Updated: Sep 15, 2022, 10:44 AM IST
After the Karnataka High Court ruling on the hijab, 17,000 girl students dropped out of school. On this, the Supreme Court has asked whether girls are being forced to wear hijab. Huzaifa Ahmadi, representing the petitioners, said the hijab ban would force the girls to return to the madrassa.

All Videos

Janta Darbar: Hijab ban would force Muslim girls to go back to madrassas?
18:21
Janta Darbar: Hijab ban would force Muslim girls to go back to madrassas?
Janta Darbar: Police arrested 6 accused in Lakhimpur Kheri case
12:57
Janta Darbar: Police arrested 6 accused in Lakhimpur Kheri case
Namaste India: Politics intensifies on the survey of madrasas
2:2
Namaste India: Politics intensifies on the survey of madrasas
Chittorgarh district hospital accused of alleged negligence in eye treatment of one and a half year old girl
2:28
Chittorgarh district hospital accused of alleged negligence in eye treatment of one and a half year old girl
Namaste India: Ideology of BJP and RSS is destroying the country - Rahul Gandhi
4:42
Namaste India: Ideology of BJP and RSS is destroying the country - Rahul Gandhi

Trending Videos

18:21
Janta Darbar: Hijab ban would force Muslim girls to go back to madrassas?
12:57
Janta Darbar: Police arrested 6 accused in Lakhimpur Kheri case
2:2
Namaste India: Politics intensifies on the survey of madrasas
2:28
Chittorgarh district hospital accused of alleged negligence in eye treatment of one and a half year old girl
4:42
Namaste India: Ideology of BJP and RSS is destroying the country - Rahul Gandhi
hijab row,Hijab controversy,Karnataka Hijab row,Kerala news,hijab,Kerala,karnataka hijab controversy,Kerala Governor,karnatka hijab row,kerala news live,kerala live news,karnataka hc on hijab,politics escalates over karnataka hijab row,hijab in school,hijab verdict,Hijab ban,kerala hijab,karnataka hijab,hijab controversy news,kerala hijab rule,karnataka hijab news,kerala governor arif mohammad khan,Breaking News,Hindi,cristian teacher,scarfs,