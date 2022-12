videoDetails

Himachal Election 2022: Big claim of Congress leader Sukhvinder Sukhu

| Updated: Dec 10, 2022, 04:16 PM IST

In Himachal Congress, Congress leader Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has claimed that BJP MLAs can break. With this, he said that the government will be formed in Himachal with a huge majority. Along with this, the support of 3 independent MLAs will also be with the government.