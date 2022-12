Himachal Exit Poll Live: BJP will again form government in Himachal with this many seats.

| Updated: Dec 05, 2022, 08:40 PM IST

In the exit polls of Himachal Pradesh, BJP seems to be getting 35 to 40 seats. Congress can get 20 to 25 seats. At the same time, Aam Aadmi Party can get 0 to 3 seats. Apart from these, 0 to 5 seats are seen going in the account of others.