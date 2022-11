Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: BJP Government is sure to come again in Himachal, says PM Modi

| Updated: Nov 05, 2022, 05:24 PM IST

In view of the upcoming Himachal assembly elections, PM Modi, after reaching Solan in Himachal, said that the BJP government is sure to come again in Himachal. People now want a stable government. Congress never gave priority to the development of Himachal.