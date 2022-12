Himachal Pradesh Election Result 2022: Close fight between BJP and Congress in initial trends

| Updated: Dec 08, 2022, 10:40 AM IST

In the early trends of Himachal Pradesh, a close fight is being seen between BJP and Congress. While BJP is leading with 34 seats, Congress is leading on 33 seats. On the other hand, AAP has not got any seat in Himachal so far and others have got lead on 1 seat.