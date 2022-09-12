Hindu side lawyers on Gyanvapi decision today

In the Gyanvapi Masjid case, the Varanasi court has given a verdict in favor of the Hindu side. The court dismissed the petition of Anjuman Intejamia Committee. During an exclusive conversation with Zee News, the lawyers of the Hindu side gave their respective feedback on the court's decision.

| Updated: Sep 12, 2022, 06:23 PM IST

