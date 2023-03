videoDetails

Holi 2023: BSF jawans celebrates Holi across border in Jaisalmer

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 08, 2023, 02:58 PM IST

Where on one hand, festival of Holi is being celebrated across the country. At the same time, BSF jawans across the border in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer are also celebrating this festival with great enthusiasm. Watch how soldiers celebrated Holi across border.