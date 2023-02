videoDetails

Home Minister's rally in Bihar's Champaran says, 'Congress and Lalu could not provide toilets for 70 years'

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 25, 2023, 03:48 PM IST

Amit Shah in Bihar: Amit Shah said that Nitish Kumar has promised to make Laluji's son the Chief Minister, but he does not tell the date. He should be told that when he will celebrate the Chief Minister and Nitish will again bring Jungle Raj in Bihar.